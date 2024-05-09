Celtic vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2023-24

Celtic will entertain arch-rivals Rangers at Celtic Park in a top-of-the-table Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday. The hosts, defending champions, have a three-point lead over the second-placed visitors and a win here will all but confirm their status as the league winners.

The league leaders are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and recorded a comfortable 3-0 home win over Hearts last week. Kyogo Furuhashi bagged a first-half brace and Matt O'Riley scored from the penalty spot late in the second half.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league outings, recording two wins on the spin. They registered a 4-1 home win over Kilmarnock last week, who had a player sent off in the 22nd minute and they were on the scoresheet thanks to a James Tavernier own goal.

Celtic vs Rangers Head-to-Head

The two Old-Firm rivals have a long-standing rivalry and have met 439 times in all competitions. The visitors have a narrow 169-167 lead in wins while 103 meetings have ended in stalemates.

The hosts are unbeaten in their three meetings against the visitors this season, recording two wins. The two teams played out a 3-3 draw in the regular season last month.

Celtic form guide (Premiership): W-W-W-D-W

Rangers form guide (Premiership): W-W-D-L-D

Celtic vs Rangers Team News

Celtic

Brendan Rodgers has a full-strength squad for this crucial match but James McCarthy, who has not played this season, is not expected to be named in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers

Connor Goldson is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, joining Oscar Cortes and Danilo on the sidelines. Ryan Jack played in the reserve team last week but is not in contention to start here. Rabbi Matondo and Abdallah Sima face a race against time to prove their fitness.

Injured: Connor Goldson, Oscar Cortes, Danilo, Ryan Jack

Doubtful: Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Rangers Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Liam Scales, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, Matt O'Riley; Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi, James Forrest

Rangers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jack Butland; Borna Barisic, James Tavernier, Leon Balogun, John Souttar; Mohamed Diomande, John Lundstram; Todd Cantwell, Fabio Silva, Dujon Sterling; Cyriel Dessers

Celtic vs Rangers Prediction

The stakes could not be any higher for the teams in this title-deciding match. A win for the hosts will ensure their third consecutive title while a win for the visitors will pull them level on points with the reigning champions.

The Bhoys head into the match in good form and they are also free from any injury concerns. They are unbeaten in their last 10 home games, recording nine wins, and are strong favorites.

The Gers endured a three-game winless run in the league last season but have registered two wins on the trot. They have a few absentees in this match, which might impact their performance.

Interestingly, they suffered three losses in away games in the league this term, with one coming against Celtic. They are winless in their last four away meetings against their arch-rivals, suffering three back-to-back defeats.

With that in mind and considering Celtic's dominance in recent meetings against the visitors, the hosts should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Rangers