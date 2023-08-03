Celtic vs Ross County Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5th 2023

Celtic will begin their quest to defend their Scottish Premiership title when they host Ross County in a lunchtime kickoff on Saturday.

The Bhoys have not been in competitive action since defeating Inverness 3-1 in the final of the Scottish Cup to complete a domestic treble in June.

Celtic wrapped up their pre-season preparations with a 3-2 comeback win over Athletic Bilbao. Unai Gomez and Iker Muniain scored for the Basque outfit, while Reo Hatate, Alexander Bernabei and David Turnbull found the back of the net for the Hoops.

Ross County, meanwhile, suffered a shock defeat on penalties against Scottish League One side Kelty Hearts in the Scottish League Cup last week. They took an early two-goal lead but the visitors fought back, with Ross Cunningham equalizing in injury time to make it 3-3. Kelty Hearts subsequently triumphed 4-3 on penalties.

Celtic vs Ross County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 27 wins and six draws from their last 38 games against Ross County.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Celtic claimed a 2-0 away win.

Celtic's last five competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Ross County's last five competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Celtic have won 17 of their last 20 home games in all competitions.

There have been goals in both halves in each of Ross County's last five games.

Celtic vs Ross County Prediction

Celtic completed a domestic treble last season and they will be looking to at least replicate that feat this term. The first step towards that begins this weekend and they are widely expected to defeat Ross County comfortably.

Ross County, for their part, are heavy underdogs and will approach the game with nothing to lose owing to the difference in quality between the two sides.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Celtic to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Celtic 4-1 Ross County

Celtic vs Ross County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals (Celtic's last five competitive games have produced three goals or more)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score (Ross County's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends)

Tip 4 - Celtic to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Celtic to win both halves