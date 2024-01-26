Celtic vs Ross County Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

Celtic will welcome Ross County to Celtic Park for a Scottish Premiership matchday 23 clash on Saturday (January 27th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 5-0 thrashing of Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup last weekend. Paulo Bernardo, Odin Holm, Kyogo Furuhashi, Luis Palma and Rocco Vata all found the back of the net to help the Bhoys qualify for the next round.

Brendan Rodgers' side will turn their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 3-0 away victory over St. Mirren.

Ross County, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup. Brian Graham, Scott Robinson and Stuart Bannigan all scored to help the visitors qualify. Ross County's last league game ended in a 3-0 defeat at home to Aberdeen.

The defeat left them in 11th spot in the league, having garnered 18 points from 19 games. Celtic still lead the way at the summit of the table with 54 points to show for their efforts in 22 games.

Celtic vs Ross County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 30 wins and six draws from the last 41 head-to-head games while Ross County were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when Celtic claimed a 3-0 away victory.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Nine of Ross County's last 10 games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Celtic are currently on a five-game winning streak across competitions.

Ross County are winless across their last five games in all competitions (four losses).

Celtic vs Ross County Prediction

After some wobbles earlier in the season, Celtic have seemingly gotten back to their groove and have a slight advantage at the summit of the standings.

Ross County, by contrast, have relegation worries and their quest to avoid the drop could get more difficult this weekend.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are backing Celtic to claim maximum points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Celtic 4-0 Ross County

Celtic vs Ross County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves