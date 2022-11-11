Celtic vs Ross County Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022 

Celtic and Ross County will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 16 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Motherwell on Thursday. Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda scored in either half to inspire the win, while Ross Tierney scored a late consolation goal for Motherwell.

Ross County claimed a routine 2-0 away victory over Hibernian. George Harmon and Alex Iacovitti scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC



Here are some of the best photos of the action



#MOTCEL | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG 📸 The Celts maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the table last night (Wednesday), with a 2-1 win over Motherwell at Fir Park.Here are some of the best photos of the action 📸 The Celts maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the table last night (Wednesday), with a 2-1 win over Motherwell at Fir Park.Here are some of the best photos of the action ⤵️#MOTCEL | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG 🍀

The victory was the Staggies' second successive win and moved them to 15 points from as many matches. Celtic remain at the summit of the standings with 39 points and are seven points ahead of second-placed Rangers.

Celtic vs Ross County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 25 wins from their last 36 matches against Ross County. Six games ended in a share of the spoils, while Ross County have five wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in August when Celtic were rampant in a 4-1 away victory.

Five of the last six head-to-head games produced three or more goals, with both sides scoring in three matches.

Ten of Celtic's last 12 matches have produced three or more goals, with nine fixtures seeing both sides find the back of the net.

Each of Ross County's last six away games have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Celtic have won each of the last six head-to-head games by an aggregate scoreline of 18-3.

Celtic vs Ross County Prediction

Celtic are well on course to successfully defend their league crown and could enter the FIFA World Cup break with a seven-point advantage.

Ross County's recent two-game winning run puts them in a buoyant mood heading into this game but Celtic's superior quality should shine through.

We are backing the hosts to cruise to a comfortable victory in addition to keeping a clean sheet.

Prediction: Celtic 4-0 Ross County

Celtic vs Ross County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cetic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves

Poll : 0 votes