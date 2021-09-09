Celtic vs Ross County prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Celtic will host Ross County at Celtic Park, with three points on the line in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 away defeat to arch-rivals Rangers in the Old Firm derby before the international break. Filip Helander scored the match-winner midway through the second half.

Ross County picked up a memorable point in a 1-1 draw away to Aberdeen. Goals in either half from Regan Charles-Cook and Cristian Ramirez saw both sides share the spoils.

📗 Your #CELROS matchday programme as the Bhoys return home on Saturday! ⤵️#COYBIG 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 9, 2021

Celtic will be looking to build on from their current sixth position in the table while Ross County sit in ninth place with just two points accrued from four matches.

Celtic vs Ross County Head-to-Head

Celtic have 21 wins from their last 32 games against Ross County. Six matches ended in a stalemate while County were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in February when Jordan White scored a second half victory to give Ross County a shock 1-0 victory on home turf.

The hosts have lost consecutive games and will be keen to get back to winning ways. Ross County have gone four matches without a victory.

Celtic form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Ross County form guide: D-L-L-D-W

Celtic vs Ross County Team News

Celtic

Karamoko Dembele (ankle), Michael Johnston (hamstring), Cameron Carter-Vickers (ankle) and long-term absentee Christopher Jullien (knee) have all been ruled out with injuries. Kyogo Furuhashi suffered an injury on international duty with Japan and will miss this fixture.

New signing Georgios Giakoumoukis will have to wait for his debut as he is yet to get full match fitness following his arrival on deadline day.

Injuries: Karamoko Dembele, Michael Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Karamoko Dembele, Christopher Jullien, Kyogo Furuhashi

Suspension: None

The Victoria Suite 𝙞𝙨 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠🍽️



Join us for Premiership football with Premiership hospitality! pic.twitter.com/YEI6ifrENt — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) September 9, 2021

Ross County

Jack Burroughs (ankle) and Jake Vokins (foot) have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injuries: Jack Burroughs, Jake Vokins

Suspension: None

Celtic vs Ross County Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Stephen Welsh, Anthony Ralston; Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic, David Turnbull; Jota, Liel Abada, Odsonne Edouard

Ross County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ross Laidlaw (GK); Ben Paton, Jack Baldwin, Keith Watson, Connor Randall; Ross Callachan, Blair Spittal, Jordan Tillson; Harry Paton, Jordan White, Regan Charles-Cook

Celtic vs Ross County Prediction

Celtic have blown hot and cold this term but are still heavy favorites to triumph on home turf.

Barring an unlikely upset, the Bhoys should comfortably win this one in addition to a clean sheet.

Also Read

Prediction: Celtic 4-0 Ross County

Edited by Shardul Sant