Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25, 2022

Celtic will host Shakhtar Donetsk at Celtic Park in Group F of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 25).

The Scottish outfit, who are rock-bottom in the group, will set out to pick up their first win of the campaign and keep their hopes alive of securing a place in the UEFA Europa League.

Celtic turned in a superb performance on Saturday, fighting back from behind to claim a thrilling 4-3 victory at Hearts. They have now won their last three games across competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding four.

They will look to carry on their fine form into the Champions League, where they have failed to win their four games and are rooted to the bottom of the group with just one point from 12.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar are third in the group with five points from four games but could move into second with all three points on Tuesday.

Igor Jovicevic’s side head into the midweek clash off a comfortable 3-0 victory over Kolos Kovalivka in the Ukrainian Premier League. Shakhtar have won their last two games and are unbeaten in three games across competitions since a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid on October 5.

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in this fixture, with Celtic and Shakhtar claiming two wins apiece from their five previous meetings.

Their most recent meeting on September 14 saw the spoils shared in a 1-1 draw.

Shakhtar are unbeaten in three games, winning two and drawing one.

Celtic head into Tuesday on a run of three wins across competitions since a 2-0 loss to Leipzig on October 11.

Shakhtar have lost on their previous two visits to Celtic Park, falling 1-0 in November 2004 and 2-1 in November 2007.

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

Celtic have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will look to carry on in the same vein to claim their first Champions League win of the season. However, they face a Shakhtar side who have enjoyed a decent campaign and could move into second place with all three points.

The Ukrainians should end their losing streak at Celtic Park and hold on for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Celtic’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings the previous five meetings between Celtic and Shakhtar.)

