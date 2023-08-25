Celtic vs St. Johnstone Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023 

Celtic and St. Johnstone will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday three fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat away to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup round of 16. Marley Watkins' 59th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides and helped the East Ayrshire outfit eliminate the defending champions.

St. Johnstone, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Ross County in the league last weekend. Kyle Turner and Connor Randall scored in either half to inspire the win.

The defeat left them at the bottom of the standings on zero points. Celtic lead the way, having garnered maximum points from two games.

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 70th meeting between the two sides. Celtic have 54 wins to their name, while St. Johnstone were victorious on seven occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2023 when Celtic claimed a 4-1 away win.

The last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more, with four games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Celtic have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 10 home games in all competitions.

Five of St. Johnstone's six competitive games this season have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

St. Johnstone have lost their last four games on the bounce.

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Prediction

Celtic suffered an embarrassing elimination in the Scottish League Cup and will want to get back on track with a win in front of their fans.

St. Johnstone, for their part, have been on a poor run of form, having lost their last four games on the bounce.

Celtic are the heavy favorites and will be eager to avoid another shock. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Celtic 4-0 St. Johnstone

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (The last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more)

Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves

Tip 5 - Celtic to score over 1.5 goals (Celtic have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 10 home games in all competitions)