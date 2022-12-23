Celtic vs St. Johnstone Prediction and Betting Tips | December 24, 2022

will take on St. Johnstone at Celtic Park on Christmas Eve (Saturday) as they continue their blistering charge for the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership title.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are on a run of ten wins in the league and are on course to secure their 53rd league crown.

It's a return to Paradise for the Celts on Saturday!

Celtic maintained their superb form in the Premiership, as they held firm to see out a 2-1 victory over a resilient Livingston side in midweek.

Before that, the Bhoys lost their three friendlies during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break before returning to league action with a 1-0 win away to Aberdeen on December 17.

Celtic, who have won their last ten league games, sit at the summit of the Premiership after racking up 48 points from a possible 51.

Match Gallery | #CelticFC v Livingston

St. Johnstone, meanwhile, turned in a show of fighting spirit, securing a 2-1 comeback victory over Ross County, thanks to a late brace from Ali Crawford in a two-minute spell.

They're now unbeaten in six league games since a 1-0 defeat against Livingston on October 15. With 24 points from 17 games, St. Johnstone are fifth in the league but could rise as high as third with all three points on Saturday.

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have been imperious in the fixture, claiming 50 wins from the last 62 meetings. St. Johnstone have managed just four wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Celtic are on a 20-game unbeaten run against St. Johnstone and have won their last seven games in the fixture. The trend could continue.

Celtic have won ten league games on the spin since a 2-0 loss against St. Mirren in August.

St. Johnstone, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six outings, picking up four wins and two draws since a 1-0 defeat at Livingston in October.

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Prediction

St. Johnstone have enjoyed an impressive 2022-23 campaign and sit in the top half of the standings.

While they head into the weekend on a fine run of form, standing in their way are a rampant Celtic side, who have enjoyed the better of this fixture. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides and considering past results, the hosts should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 St. Johnstone

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic

Tip 2: First to score - Celtic (Celtic have opened the scoring in their last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams.)

