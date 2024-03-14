Celtic vs St. Johnstone Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Fresh off the back of reaching the Scottish Cup semi-finals, Celtic go head-to-head with St. Johnstone in round 30 of the Premiership on Saturday.

Craig Levein’s men journey to Celtic Park on a 20-game winless run against the hosts and will be looking to end this 15-year spell.

Celtic turned in a performance of the highest quality last Sunday when they cruised to a 4-2 victory over Livingston in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

This followed a somewhat disappointing 2-0 defeat against Hearts in the Premiership on March 3 which saw their 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end.

With 68 points from 29 matches, Celtic are currently second in the league table, just two points behind first-placed Rangers.

Elsewhere, St. Johnstone were denied consecutive wins for the first time this season as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Livingston last weekend.

Prior to that, Levein’s men snapped their four-game losing streak courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Aberdeen at the Pittodrie Stadium on February 28.

With 28 points from 29 matches, St. Johnstone are currently ninth in the Premiership table, eight points adrift of the Championship round qualification places.

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 54 of the last 66 meetings between the two sides.

St. Johnstone have managed just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are unbeaten in their last 20 games against St. Johnstone across all competitions, claiming 18 wins and two draws since August 2009.

St. Johnstone currently hold the division’s third-worst away record, having picked up 10 points from their 14 games on the road so far.

Celtic have won all but one of their last seven home matches, with a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock on February 17 being the exception.

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Prediction

Buoyed by their impressive cup display, Celtic will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence as they look to return to the top of the table. Rodgers’ men have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture and we see them claiming another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Celtic 4-1 St. Johnstone

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)