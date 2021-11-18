Celtic vs St. Johnstone prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish League Cup 2021-22 

Celtic will host St. Johnstone in the first semi-final of the Scottish League Cup on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a thrilling 4-2 away victory over Dundee FC in the league before the international break. Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota each scored braces to guide the capital side to all three points.

St. Johnstone could not be separated in a goalless draw with St. Mirren on home turf in their last outing.

A place in the final of the competition against either Rangers or Hibernian awaits the winner of this tie.

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Head-to-Head

Celtic have 46 wins from their last 48 games against St. Johnstone. Eight games ended in a draw while Saturday's visitors were victorious on just four occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October when goals from Georgios Giakoumakis and Josip Juranovic helped Celtic secure a routine 2-0 victory on home turf.

The hosts are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run, with just one draw registered in this sequence. St. Johnstone have managed just one win from their last five league games.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

St. Johnstone form guide (league): D-W-D-L-L

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Team News

Celtic

Karamoko Dembele (ankle), Greg Taylor (shoulder), Tomas Rogic (hamstring), Carl Starfelt (hamstring) and long-term absentee Christopher Jullien have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien, Tomas Rogic, Carl Starfelt

Suspension: None

St. Johnstone

Glenn Middleton (hamstring), Stevie May (knee) and James Brown (hamstring) are all unavailable due to injuries. Chris Kane is suspended due to his double booking against St. Mirren.

Injuries: Glenn Middleton, Stevie May, James Brown

Suspension: Chris Kane

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston; Ismaila Soro, Nir Bitton, David Turnbull; Albian Ajeti, Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi

St. Johnstone Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zander Clark (GK); Jamie McCart, Liam Gordon, Hayden Muller; Callum Booth, Craig Bryson, Murray Davidson, Michael O'Halloran; Alistair Crawford, David Wotherspoon, Eetu Vertainen

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Prediction

Celtic have been on a fine run of form and are unlikely to falter on home turf, with a chance of winning a trophy on the line.

The hosts have markedly superior players to St. Johnstone and would like to stamp their authority early on. The visitors are likely to defend compactly and try to catch the home side on the counter but we are backing Celtic to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Celtic 3-0 St. Johnstone

