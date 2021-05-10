Celtic vs St. Johnstone prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

Celtic and St. Johnstone will do battle at Celtic Park on Wednesday, with three points on the line on matchday 37 of the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat away to their eternal rivals Rangers at the start of the month. Kemar Roofe scored a brace for the Ibrox Park outfit.

St. Johnstone picked up a 2-1 win against St. Mirren in the semifinal of the Scottish FA Cup. Christopher Kane and Glenn Middleton scored in the space of two second-half minutes to power the Saints to the final.

Celtic have nothing but pride left to play for this season, with their second spot this season already guaranteed. St. Johnstone need the points to finish in fifth place and secure qualification for the maiden edition of the UEFA Conference League.

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 56 occasions in the past and Celtic have an overwhelmingly better record.

The Bhoys have 44 wins and eight draws to their name, while St. Johnstone were victorious in four previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came on Valentine's Day 2021 when a second-half brace from Odsonne Edouard helped Celtic to a 2-1 comeback victory.

St. Johnstone are unbeaten in five games in all competitions which has propelled them to the final of the Scottish FA Cup. Celtic are winless in their last three games in all competitions.

Celtic form guide: L-D-L-W-W

St. Johnstone form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Team News

Celtic

The hosts have long-term absentee Christopher Jullien ruled out with a knee injury. They will also be without midfielder Callum McGregor, who received a red card for two bookable offenses in the defeat to Rangers.

Injury: Christopher Jullien

Suspension: Callum McGregor

St. Johnstone

Defender Scott Tanser is sidelined with an ankle injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Callum Davidson.

Injury: Scott Tanser

Suspension: None

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Scott Bain (GK); Diego Laxalt, Nir Bitton, Stephen Welsh, Jonjoe Kenny; Ismaila Soro, Scott Brown, Ryan Christie; Mohamed Elyonoussi, Odsonne Edouard, David Turnbull

St. Johnstone Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Elliot Parish (GK); Jamie McCart, Liam Gordon, Jason Kerr; Callum Booth, Craig Bryson, Alistair McCann, James Brown; Glenn Middleton, Michael O'Halloran; Christopher Kane

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Prediction

St. Johnstone have been one of the form teams in Scottish football in recent weeks and will fancy their chances of getting something against Celtic. The visitors are without a win in their last 15 games against the Glasgow outfit but will not get a better chance of picking up a victory than on Wednesday.

Celtic have been in indifferent form and can simply not wait for this frustrating campaign to end. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Celtic 1-1 St. Johnstone