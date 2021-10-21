Celtic vs St. Johnstone prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Celtic will trade tackles with St. Johnstone on matchday 10 of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Ferencvaros in the Europa League on Tuesday. Kyogo Furuhashi's 57th minute strike and a late own goal by Balint Vecsei helped the Bhoys secure their first points on the continent this term.

St. Johnstone suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat to Livingston in league action last weekend. Odin Bailey, Bruce Anderson and Scott Pittman all got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC 🏟️ Get ready to roar the Bhoys on with the best seats in the house! Our 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗛𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 options are available for St Johnstone and Livingston 💺 #COYBIG 🏟️ Get ready to roar the Bhoys on with the best seats in the house! Our 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗛𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 options are available for St Johnstone and Livingston 💺#COYBIG 🍀

Celtic are looking to edge closer to rivals Rangers at the summit with a win, as they currently sit in fourth spot on 16 points. St. Johnstone's nine points from nine games are only good enough for eighth spot.

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Head-to-Head

Celtic have 45 wins from their last 57 matches against St. Johnstone. The two sides shared the spoils on eight occasions while four matches in the past ended in a victory for Saturday's visitors.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Celtic ran riot in a 4-0 victory on home turf that saw four different men get on the scoresheet for the capital side.

The hosts are on a run of three consecutive wins in all competitions while St. Johnstone have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

St. Johnstone form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Team News

Celtic

Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, James Forrest, Josip Juranovic and long-term absentee Christopher Jullien have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien, James Forrest, Josip Juranovic

Suspension: None

St. Johnstone

Alister Crawford (groin), Shaun Rooney (ankle) and Liam Gordon (knee) are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Liam Gordon, Shaun Rooney, Alist Crawford

Suspension: None

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt; Ismaila Soro, Tom Rogic, David Turnbull; Albian Ajeti, Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi

St. Johnstone Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zander Clark (GK); Jamie McCart, Efe Ambrose, Lars Dendoncker; Callum Booth, Liam Craig, Cameron MacPherson, Michael O'Halloran; David Wotherspoon, Stevie May, Chris Kane

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Prediction

Celtic have got back to their best in recent weeks and, in this form, St. Johnstone are no match for the Scottish giants.

Also Read

The visitors are capable of springing an upset if given the opportunity but we expect Celtic to cruise to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 St. Johnstone

Edited by Shardul Sant