Celtic vs St. Johnstone prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Celtic will trade tackles with St. Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting and impressive 2-1 away victory in the Old Firm Derby last Sunday. Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers scored first-half goals to guide the Bhoys to a comeback win over arch-rivals Rangers.

The victory took them six points clear of their city rivals, having garnered 79 points from 32 matches and they look primed to successfully wrest the league crown back.

St. Johnstone claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Livingston. Callum Hendry's third-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Despite the win, the Saints remain in 11th spot in the table, having accrued 30 points from 32 matches played so far.

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Head-to-Head

Celtic have 32 wins from their last 43 matches against St. Johnstone. Seven matches ended in a share of the spoils, while Saturday's visitors have just four wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021. Liel Abada's first-half brace guided Celtic to a 3-1 victory away from home.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

St. Johnstone form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Team News

Celtic

James Forrest and Kyogo Furuhashi have been ruled out with injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the capital side.

Injuries: James Forrest, Kyogo Furuhashi

Suspension: None

St. Johnstone

Craig Bryson, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon have been ruled out with injuries, while James Brown is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: David Wotherspoon, Craig Bryson, Chris Kane

Suspension: None

Doubtful: James Brown

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-5-1): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston; Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley, Reo Hatate, Jota, Liel Abada; Daizen Maeda

St. Johnstone Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zander Clark (GK); Jamie McCart, Liam Gordon, Daniel Cleary; Tony Gallacher, Murray Davidson, Melker Hallberg, Shaun Rooney; Alistair Crawford, Nadir Ciftci, Callum Hendry

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Prediction

Celtic are seemingly strolling their way to a 52nd league crown and their strong run of form does not look likely to end anytime soon.

St. Johnstone are on a three-game unbeaten run and the threat of relegation could give them an extra lift. However, barring an unlikely upset, the hosts should secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Celtic 4-0 St. Johnstone

Edited by Peter P