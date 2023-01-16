Celtic vs St. Mirren Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2023

Celtic are set to play St. Mirren at Celtic Park on Wednesday in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup. Goals from Japanese forward Daizen Maeda and Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis secured the win for Ange Postecoglou's Celtic.

St. Mirren, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Robbie Neilson's Hearts in the league. A first-half goal from winger Barrie McKay sealed the deal for Hearts.

Celtic vs St. Mirren Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 36 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Celtic hold the clear advantage. They have won 28 games, lost five and drawn three.

Japanese attacker Kyogo Furuhashi has scored 15 goals in the league for Celtic.

Israeli forward Liel Abada has managed 10 goal contributions in the league for Celtic.

Portuguese winger Jota has 12 goal contributions in the league for Celtic.

Midfielder Mark O'Hara has four goals in the league for St. Mirren.

Celtic vs St. Mirren Prediction

Celtic are top of the league table, and manager Ange Postecoglou has impressed with his ability to get the best out of the players at his disposal. The performances of players like Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota and Reo Hatate have been notable, and Celtic seem keen to make sure the quality doesn't drop; they continue to make sensible squad investments.

Postecoglou's knowledge of Japan has seen Celtic add to their Japanese contingent; defender Tomoki Iwata has joined the club on loan from Yokohama F. Marinos, the club Postecoglou formerly coached. There are rumours that Croatian right-back Josip Juranovic could leave the club in January, with clubs like Manchester United said to be interested in the 27-year old.

Another player who has stepped up is midfielder Matt O'Riley. The Denmark U21 international has provided eight assists in the league this season, and Newcastle United and Leicester City are both rumoured to be keeping an eye on the 22-year old.

St. Mirren, on the other hand, are 6th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. Midfielder Mark O'Hara and New Zealand international Alex Greive have done fairly well in the attacking front, with Greive scoring three goals in just five starts for St. Mirren this season.

Celtic will be the favourites.

Prediction: Celtic 2-0 St. Mirren

Celtic vs St. Mirren Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Celtic

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Celtic to keep a clean sheet- Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes