Celtic vs St. Mirren Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024 

Celtic welcome St. Mirren to Glasgow for a Scottish Premiership round 33 fixture on Saturday (April 13th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a six-goal thriller away to Old Firm rivals Rangers over the weekend. They went into the break two goals up courtesy of goals from Daizen Maeda and Matt O'Riley.

However, the Gers bravely fought back and drew level through James Tavernier and Abdallah Sima, The Hoops regained their lead right after the restart but Rangers snatched a draw in the third minute of injury time.

St. Mirren, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Hearts. Jorge Grant gave the visitors the lead from the spot in the 33rd minute and they doubled their lead after Mikael Mandron put the ball through his own net in the 62nd minute. Toyosi Olusanya halved the deficit six minutes later.

The loss left The Buddies in fifth spot, having garnered 43 points from 32 games. Celtic are league leaders with 75 points to their name.

Celtic vs St. Mirren Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 46 wins and five draws from the last 56 head-to-head games while St. Mirren were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2024 when Celtic claimed a 2-0 away win in the Scottish Cup round-of-16.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

St. Mirren's last five league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of Celtic's last seven games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

St. Mirren have won just one of their last five league games (two losses).

Celtic vs St. Mirren Prediction

Celtic have just a one-point advantage over arch-rivals Rangers, having played an extra game. Brendan Rodgers' side do not have much margin for error in a title race that looks set to go down to the wire.

St. Mirren are in the hunt for European football but they have been inconsistent in recent weeks. They are underdogs here but have found the back of the net in each of their last five games.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Celtic 4-0 St. Mirren

Celtic vs St. Mirren Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to score in both halves