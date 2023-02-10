Celtic vs St. Mirren Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023 

Celtic and St. Mirren will square off in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday (February 11).
The hosts booked their spot at this stage of the competition off a comfortable 5-0 home win over Greenock Morton in the last round. Kyogo Furuhashi and Aaron Mooy scored braces to help their side secure progression.
St. Mirren, meanwhile, needed penalties to see off Dundee FC. The two sides could not be separated in a goalless draw before the Saints progressed with a 3-0 win in the shootout.
Celtic are coming off a 4-1 victory at St. Johnstone in league action at the weekend. David Turnbull stepped off the bench to complete the rout in the third minute of injury time. St. Mirren, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat against Hibernians at home, with Thody Youan netting a 77th-minute winner.
Celtic vs St. Mirren Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have clashed on 48 previous occasions in the past, with Celtic leading 39-5.
- Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Celtic claim a comfortable 4-0 home win.
- Celtic are on a 15-game unbeaten streak across competitions. They have won their last seven games, scoring at least twice in each win.
- Their last six hmeetings have seen at least one team fail to score.
- Celtic have led at half-time in their last seven competitive home games.
- The hosts have scored at least twice in their last 11 competitive games.
- Kyogo Furuhashi has scored five goals in his last five games for Celtic.
Celtic vs St. Mirren Prediction
Celtic are the overwhelming favourites to secure qualification. Barring an unlikely upset, the capital side should extend their 16-game unbeaten run across competitions.
St. Mirren, meanwhile, know what it takes to register upsets against the Scottish champions, having already beaten them this season.
Nevertheless, expect Celtic to secure a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Celtic 4-0 St. Mirren
Celtic vs St. Mirren Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Celtic to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves
Tip 5 - Kyogo Furuhashi to score any time.