Celtic vs St. Mirren Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Celtic and St. Mirren will battle for three points in a lunchtime kick-off in the final matchday of the Scottish Premiership. The game will be played at Celtic Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing of Aberdeen away from home in midweek. They were 2-1 up at the break, with Maik Nawrocki and Yang Hyun-Jun scoring either side of Kevin Nisbet. Luke McCowan, Johnny Kenny and Adam Idah scored second-half goals to complete the rout in what could be a precursor to the Scottish Cup final next weekend.

St. Mirren, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Hibernian. They were two goals down by the 10th minute with Martin Boyle and Mykola Kukharevych scoring for the visitors. Richard Taylor halved the deficit in the fifth minute of first-half injury time while Conor McMenamim drew the game level in the 64th minute.

The stalemate left the Buddies in sixth spot in the standings with 49 points to show for their efforts in 37 games. Champions Celtic lead the way at the summit with 91 points to their name.

Celtic vs St. Mirren Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 51 wins from the last 61 head-to-head games, and St. Mirren were victorious five times while five games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Celtic claimed a 5-2 away win.

Eleven of the last 12 head-to-head games, including each of the last five, have produced three goals or more.

Celtic are unbeaten in the last 12 head-to-head games (11 wins).

St. Mirren have lost just one of their last eight games (four wins).

Celtic have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games.

Celtic vs St. Mirren Prediction

Celtic's dominance of the Scottish top flight continued as the Hoops secured a fourth successive league title and 55th overall a few weeks ago. Brendan Rodgers' side have nothing left to play for in the league this season but will want to end the campaign on a high in their last league game of the season.

St. Mirren have punched above their weight this season and their performance has seen them secure a spot in the UEFA Conference League, their first European qualification in 37 years.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Celtic 4-1 St. Mirren

Celtic vs St. Mirren Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to score over 1.5 goals

