Celtic vs St. Mirren Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20, 2023 

Celtic welcome St. Mirren to the capital for a Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday (May 20).

The hosts are coming off a chastisising 3-0 defeat at arch-rivals Rangers in the Old Firm derby at the weekend. Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala found the back of the net to inspire the Gers to victory.

St. Mirren, meanwhile. shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Hearts at home. They took a two-goal lead into the break, through goals from Joseph Shaughnessy and Ryan Strain. However, second-half goals from Josh Ginnelly and Lawrence Shankland ensured a share of the spoils.

Celtic's defeat to Rangers was of little significance, though, as they have won the league for the 53rd time. They hold a ten-point lead at the summit with three games to go. St. Mirren, meanwhile, sit in sixth spot with 45 points to show for their efforts after 45 games.

Celtic vs St. Mirren Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 51st meeting between the two sides. Celtic lead 41-5.

Their most recent meeting in March 2023 saw Celtic claim a comfortable 5-1 away win.

Celtic's defeat to Rangers snapped a 27-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning 25.

Seven of St. Mirren's last eight away games have had goals at both ends.

Eight of Celtic's last ten home games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

St, Mirren are on a four-game winless streak in the league.

Celtic vs St. Mirren Prediction

Celtic will be eager to get back to winning ways following their harrowing defeat to Rangers, and St. Mirren's visit offers an excellent opportunity to achieve that. The visitors have little left to play for but still have an outside shot at a top-four finish.

Celtic, meanwhile, are seeking a historica domestic treble, with a final showdown in the Scottish Cup against Inverness slated for next month. Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Celtic should claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Celtic 4-1 St. Mirren

Celtic vs St. Mirren Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 3.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves

