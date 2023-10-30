Celtic vs St Mirren Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1st 2023

Celtic will host St Mirren at Celtic Park on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The home side have had a very strong start to their league campaign and are laying down an early marker in the title race. They were, however, held to a goalless draw away at Hibernian last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to convert their chances after a dominant performance.

Celtic sit atop the Premiership standings with 26 points picked up so far. They are five points above rivals Rangers and will be looking to further widen that gap on Wednesday.

St Mirren have also performed well in the early stages of the season and are once again pushing for continental football. They handed out a 4-0 hiding to St Johnstone in their last match, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including summer arrival Mikael Mandron, who netted a second-half brace.

Celtic vs St Mirren Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 270 meetings between Celtic and St Mirren. The home side have won 191 of those games while the visitors have won just 37 times. There have been 42 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last nine.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Celtic are the highest-scoring side in the Scottish Premiership this season with a goal tally of 23.

St Mirren are one of two sides in the Scottish top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on the road.

Celtic vs St Mirren Prediction

Celtic are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in six of their last seven games across all competitions. They have lost just one home game all year and are overwhelming favorites ahead of the midweek clash.

St Mirren, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a three-game winless run and they will now be looking to build on that this week. They have won just one of their last four away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 St Mirren

Celtic vs St Mirren Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)