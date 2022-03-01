Celtic vs St Mirren prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

The Scottish Premiership continues this week and will see Celtic host St Mirren at Celtic Park on Wednesday night.

Celtic have hit a rough patch of late. They were held to a goalless draw by Hibernian last time out, marking their first league game of 2022 in which they have failed to score.

The draw last time out followed the hosts' disappointing exit from the UEFA Europa Conference League last week.

The Celts remain at the top of the Premiership table with 67 points from 28 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways and get their campaign back on track.

St Mirren were beaten 2-0 by Heart of Midlothian in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin after going down to 10 men just 20 minutes after kick-off.

The visitors sit eighth in the league standings, with 33 points from 27 games. They are just two points away from the Championship round spots and will be looking to make an entry with a win on Wednesday.

Celtic vs St Mirren Head-to-Head

There have been 47 meetings between Celtic and St Mirren. The hosts have won 39 of those games, while the visitors have won just four times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in December last year. The game ended goalless.

Celtic Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

St Mirren Form Guide: L-D-W-W-D

Celtic vs St Mirren Team News

Celtic

Albian Ajeti and David Turnbull are both out with injuries and will not play against St Mirren this week. Yosuke Ideguchi and Kyogo Furuhashi are both recovering from injuries and may not be available for selection.

Giorgos Giakoumakis is, however, expected to return to the squad after missing their last game due to illness.

Injured: Albian Ajeti, David Turnbull

Doubtful: Yosuke Ideguchi, Kyogo Furuhashi

Suspended: None

St Mirren

Connor Ronan has been suspended from the midweek clash after receiving a red card against Hearts last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Connor Ronan

Celtic vs St Mirren Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Josip Juranovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor; Tom Rogic, Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor; Jota, Liel Abada, Giorgios Giakoumakis

St Mirren Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jak Alnwick; Marcus Fraser, Joe Shaughnessy, Charles Dunne, Richard Tait; Ryan Flynn, Alexander Gogic; Greg Kiltie, Eamonn Brophy, Jordan Jones; Alex Greive

Celtic vs St Mirren Prediction

Celtic have picked up just one win in their last four games, conceding seven goals in that period. They last had a run similar to this at the very beginning of the season where they won two out of eight games.

St Mirren are playing well at the moment, with their latest result ending an eight-game unbeaten run across all competitions. However, they have a very poor record against their midweek hosts and could therefore see defeat.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 St Mirren

Edited by Peter P