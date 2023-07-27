Celtic vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th July 2023

Club football returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Celtic lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers in a friendly clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

Celtic vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers finished in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Wolves edged FC Porto to an impressive 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Celtic, on the other hand, finished at the top of the Scottish Premiership last season and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Scottish side edged Gamba Osaka to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Celtic vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have an excellent record against Celtic and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams. Celtic have never defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in a friendly match.

The only meeting between the two teams took place over 12 years ago in 2011 and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Celtic scored an impressive 114 goals in their 38 games last season, with Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi topping the goalscoring charts with 27 strikes to his name.

Since their 5-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the Premier League in May this year, Wolverhampton Wanderers have won their last two friendly matches and have conceded only one goal during this period.

Wolverhampton Wanderers scored only 31 goals in their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - the lowest such tally in the competition.

Celtic vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive over the past year. The Premier League outfit has struggled in the final third and has a point to prove in this match.

Celtic can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on proving their mettle against a top-flight English opponent. Wolverhampton Wanderers are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celtic 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Celtic vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Pedro Neto to score - Yes