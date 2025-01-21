Celtic vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2025

Celtic and Young Boys return to action in the UEFA Champions League when they lock horns at Celtic Park on Wednesday. Giorgio Contini’s men have lost each of their six games in the European competition and will journey to Scotland looking to end this dry spell.

Celtic returned to winning ways last Saturday when they edged out Kilmarnock 2-1 at Celtic Park to book their spot in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

This followed a pulsating 3-3 stalemate with Dundee FC on January 14, a result which saw their run of three consecutive wins in the Premiership come to an end.

Celtic, who hold a healthy 13-point lead at the top of the Premiership table, now turn their focus to the Champions League, where they have picked up nine points from six matches to sit 21st in the standings.

Meanwhile, Young Boys were denied their first competitive wins of the new year as they were held to a goalless draw by Winterthur in the Swiss Super League last Saturday.

Before that, Contini’s men snapped their two-game losing streak courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Servette in their final game of 2024 on December 15 before claiming two wins and losing two of their four mid-season friendly games.

Young Boys now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they have lost all six matches so far and currently sit rock-bottom in the standings.

Celtic vs Young Boys Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second encounter between the two teams, with Young Boys claiming a 4-1 victory when they first met in July 2007.

Young Boys have failed to win eight of their last nine away matches across all competitions, losing six and claiming two draws since the start of October.

Celtic are yet to suffer defeat at home this season, claiming 17 wins and two draws from their 19 matches across all competitions so far.

Young Boys currently hold the worst defensive record in this season's Champions League, having conceded 22 goals in their six matches so far.

Celtic vs Young Boys Prediction

It has been a forgettable European campaign for Young Boys as they find themselves languishing at the bottom of the table, having lost their six matches so far.

Celtic’s home turf has been a fortress this season and we are backing the Scottish giants to come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Celtic 3-0 Young Boys

Celtic vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Celtic’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six matches)

