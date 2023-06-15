Central African Republic vs Angola Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023 

Central African Republic and Angola lock horns at the Stade de la Reunification in Douala, Cameroon, on Saturday (June 17) in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

With seven points in four games, Central African Republic are second in Group E and well in contention to qualify for next year's showpiece. The Wild Beasts started their campaign with a defeat and a draw, but a win in their next two games bolstered their qualifying chances. Another win this week will all but seal their place in the finals, which will mark their competition debut.

Manager Raoul Savoy has summoned 24 players for the Angola game, including Atletico Madrid midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia. France-based Louis Mafouta has scored ten goals in 19 games for the side and will lead the line for them once again.

Angola, meanwhile, are third in the group with five points in four games. Their only win of the season came in their first game, and they have failed to win any in the next three. If they drop points again, the Black Antelopes' prospects of reaching the finals will be well and truly over.

A total of 26 players have been summoned for the Central African Republic clash, with Leeds United star Helder Costa the headline inclusion. Gelson Francisco, Jordy Gasper and Manuel Keliano are the only uncapped players in the squad.

Central African Republic vs Angola Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three clashes between the two sides, with Angola winning twice and losing once.

Angola are winless in three games, drawing twice and losing once.

The hosts are the highest scoring team in Group E, with seven goals.

CAR forward Louis Mafouta has scored twice apiece in his last two games.

The hosts have won both their games in 2023 and conceded none.

Angola last played in the AFCON tournament in 2019, while CAR are yet to make their debut.

Central African Republic vs Angola Prediction

CAR have hit the throttle in their last two games and will look to continue in the same vein, with qualification just a stone's throw away. Angola, meanwhile, have gone off the boil after beating CAR in the first game. They could go down to the Wild Beasts and see their qualification hopes go up in smoke.

Prediction: CAR 2-1 Angola

Central African Republic vs Angola Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: CAR

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: Yes

