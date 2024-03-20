Central African Republic vs Bhutan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024

Central African Republic and Bhutan will trade tackles in an international friendly on Friday.

Les Fauves have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a memorable 1-1 draw away to Mali. Late goals from Kamory Doumbia and Geoffrey Kondogbia saw the two sides cancel each other out.

Bhutan, meanwhile, were last in action when they claimed a routine 2-0 home win over Hong Kong in the first round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Chencho Gyeltshen and Lobzang Chogyal scored in either half to inspire the win. Despite the victory, the Dragon Boys were eliminated with a 4-2 aggregate defeat, having suffered a 4-0 away defeat in the first leg.

Pema Dorji's side have two friendlies lined up in this window, with another game against Sri Lanka to come next week. Central African Republic have another friendly with Papua New Guinea lined up.

Central African Republic vs Bhutan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Central Africa Republic's last four games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Bhutan's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Central African Republic's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Bhutan have won just two of their 11 last games (eight losses).

Central African Republic form guide: D-L-L-L-W Bhutan form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Bhutan form guide: Bhutan are currently ranked 184th in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Central African Republic climbed two places to 129th.

Four of Bhutan's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Central African Republic vs Bhutan Prediction

Central African Republic claimed a memorable draw away to Mali in their last FIFA World Cup qualifier. This point would have boosted their morale and they will enter this game as heavy favorites to claim the win.

Bhutan have not been in action for almost five months and this match-rustiness could affect their team cohesion. The South Asians are long shots at getting the victory here (40 odds with the bookmakers), highlighting the size of the task against them.

We are backing the Central African Republic to claim a multi-goal victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Central African Republic 3-1 Bhutan

Central African Republic vs Bhutan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Central African Republic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Central African Republic to score over 1.5 goals