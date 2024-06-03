Central African Republic vs Chad Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2024

The Central African Republic and Chad will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday. The hosts will be looking to build on the 4-0 victory they registered against Papua New Guinea in an international friendly during the last international window in March.

Christian-Theodor Yawanendji-Malipangou broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, while Tieri Godame added a hat-trick to inspire the rout.

Chad, meanwhile, came from behind to claim maximum points with a 2-1 away victory over Mauritius in the second leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualification round. They went behind to Jeremy Villeneuve's 45th-minute strike. However, second-half goals from Charles Tchouplaou and Ousmane Hissein Hassan completed the comeback to help his nation advance with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Trending

Les Sao will turn their focus to the World Cup qualifiers where their last game saw them suffer a 3-0 home defeat to Madagascar. Central African Republic shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Mali.

The draw left Les Fauves in fifth spot in Group I, having garnered one point from two games. Chad are bottom of the group on zero points.

Central African Republic vs Chad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the ninth meeting between the two sides. Central African Republic were victorious on four occasions, Chad have three wins to their name while one game has ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in March 2007 when Chad claimed a 1-0 victory in the CEMAC Cup.

Five of Central African Repubic's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Chad's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Four of Central African Republic's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Central African Republic vs Chad Prediction

Central African Republic defied expectations to claim an unlikely point against Mali in the qualifiers last time out. They followed this up with comprehensive friendly victories and will be full of confidence.

Chad are yet to get going in the qualifiers and have been the strugglers of the group.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Central African Republic 2-1 Chad

Central African Republic vs Chad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Central African Republic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half