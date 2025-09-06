Central African Republic vs Comoros Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025   

Central African Republic will entertain Comoros at Stade d'Honneur in FIFA World Cup qualification on Sunday. This appears to be the affair of the visitors.

Central African Republic vs Comoros Preview

Central African Republic succumbed to a 2-0 defeat in an away fixture against Madagascar on Thursday, September 4. That result sealed their fate in Group I, as they sit in the fifth spot on 5 points and are eliminated from the qualifying race. Ghana are leading the group on 16 points, followed by Madagascar on 13.

Les Fauves have nothing at stake, as they did not qualify for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which could have been a motivation. Perhaps, it is time to start planning a complete rebuild of the outfit. Playing as hosts in Morocco will save them from the ire of local fans, but not from the uncertainties surrounding the future of the team.

Comoros suffered a 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Mali in the previous matchday. Comoros had planned to take their revenge after falling at home to the same Mali 3-0 in the reverse fixture. However, they were unable to produce the quality performance needed to achieve that result, thus losing 6-0 on aggregate to Mali.

Les Coelacantes would have been able to leap to the second spot in Group I had they clinched maximum points on September 4. However, they remain in the running, as they sit third, tied with Mali on 12 points. Comoros would maintain their close distance to the top if they claim full points over Central African Republic.

Central African Republic vs Comoros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CAR have won twice, drawn once and lost seven times in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

CAR lost 4-2 to Comoros in the reverse fixture, which remains the sides’ only clash so far.

CAR have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Comoros have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

CAR have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches, while Comoros have won once, drawn once and lost thrice. Form Guide: CAR - W-D-L-L-L, Comoros – L-W-L-L-D.

Central African Republic vs Comoros Prediction

Central African Republic will certainly play according to instruction, but we are unsure of the content of such instruction.

Comoros will likely exploit the weak form of their hosts as well as their low morale. It is Comoros’ to lose.

Comoros are the favorites based on form and determination.

Prediction: Central African Republic 1-2 Comoros

Central African Republic vs Comoros Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Comoros to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Comoros to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Central African Republic to score - Yes

