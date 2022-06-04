Central African Republic vs Ghana prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The Central African Republic and Ghana lock horns at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, Angola, for a clash in Group E of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Wild Beasts were beaten 2-1 by Angola, who produced a second-half comeback to wipe out Samuel Nlend's early opener for the visitors.

They have never qualified for the tournament before and must start picking up wins if that is to change.

Ghana made a sensational return to the World Cup after seeing off Nigeria on penalties in the playoffs in March, and have been drawn in a tough group alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the Qatar showpiece.

The Black Stars also began their AFCON qualifying campaign with a 3-0 defeat of Madagascar on Wednesday and sit in pole position in their group.

Central African Republic vs Ghana Head-To-Head

This will be the first official encounter between Ghana and the Central African Republic.

Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams Central African Republic will host Ghana in Luanda, Angola on Sunday 5th June 2022.



CAR doesn’t have the approval of FIFA to host any international match in the country. Ghana will thus play both Group E opponents CAR and Angola in Luanda. Central African Republic will host Ghana in Luanda, Angola on Sunday 5th June 2022. CAR doesn’t have the approval of FIFA to host any international match in the country. Ghana will thus play both Group E opponents CAR and Angola in Luanda. https://t.co/ytm4Yphkva

Story continues below ad

Central African Republic Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Ghana Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-D

Central African Republic vs Ghana Team News

Central African Republic

The Wild Beasts could make a few changes after a 2-1 loss to Angola last time out.

Equatorial Guinea-based Samuel Nlend made his international debut in the last game and will be raring to earn his second cap.

Brad Pirioua could be replaced by Georgino M'Vondo.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Antoine Semenyo did not travel with the team for the Central African Republic game.



The forward picked a knock in Ghana’s game with Madagascar and did not train during the recovery session of the Black Stars on Thursday. Antoine Semenyo did not travel with the team for the Central African Republic game.The forward picked a knock in Ghana’s game with Madagascar and did not train during the recovery session of the Black Stars on Thursday. 🇬🇭 Antoine Semenyo did not travel with the team for the Central African Republic game.The forward picked a knock in Ghana’s game with Madagascar and did not train during the recovery session of the Black Stars on Thursday. https://t.co/KA4kBhYF91

Story continues below ad

Ghana

AS Roma's Felix Afena-Gyan opened his goalscoring account for the Black Stars with a goal against Madagascar last time out and will be eager to double his international tally.

Andre Ayew continues to close the gap on Asamoah Gyan's all-time appearance-record of 109 caps, sitting just six shy right now.

Antoine Semenyo picked up a knock during their clash with Madagascar earlier this week and didn't travel with the squad. He's most likely set to miss this game.

Injured: Antoine Semenyo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Central African Republic vs Ghana Predicted XI

Central African Republic (4-2-3-1): Emmanuel Takolingba; Flory Yangao, Sadock Ndobé, Peter Guinari, Sidney Dambakizi; Freeman Niamathé, Soleil Mongolobao; Theodor Yawanendji, Samuel Nlend, Brad Pirioua; Karl Namnganda.

Ghana (4-4-2): Joe Wollacott; Denis Odoi, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Baba Rahman; Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Mohammed Kudus, Iddrisu Baba, Felix Afena-Gyan; Jordan Ayew, André Ayew

Story continues below ad

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Central African Republic vs Ghana Prediction

Ghana have more quality and experience in their ranks and should be able to see off the Central African Republic without much hassle.

Prediction: Central African Republic 1-2 Ghana

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far