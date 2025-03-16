Central African Republic vs Madagascar Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th March 2025

Central African Republic and Madagascar lock horns at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in neutral Morocco on Wednesday for a clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Wild Beasts are looking to recover from a defeat in their last game, as Ghana beat them 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller.

Louis Mafouta netted all three goals for the visitors, but it wasn't enough as a hat-trick from Jordan Ayew coupled with a strike from Abdul Fatawu helped the Black Stars outscore them.

It was a second loss for the Central African Republic in four qualifying matches, and left the side in fifth place of Group I with only four points. As things stand, Rigobert Song's side are heading out of the race, but have five more games to turn things around.

Ranked 135th in the world, the side has called up 25 players for this month's double-header against Madagascar and Mali, including six who are uncapped. Former Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia will lead his side out once again.

On the other hand, Madagascar are just three points better off than them, and sit in third. Their campaign began on a losing note, as Ghana beat them 1-0 on matchday one. But the Barea overcame Chad and Comoros in the next two qualifiers, before playing out a goalless draw with Mali.

Central African Republic vs Madagascar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the sides in the past, with Central African Republic winning thrice over Madagascar and losing once.

After going the first three fixtures without a victory, the Wild Beasts have won the next three in a row: 2-1 (March 2016), 3-0 (March 2023) and 2-0 (March 2023).

The Central African Republic have lost their last five games in a row, all coming in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and failing to score in each of them.

Central African Republic vs Madagascar Prediction

The Wild Beasts can be ruthless offensively, as demonstrated against Ghana in a rollicking affair. But equally, their defense can be woeful. That's what Madagascar will be looking to exploit here, and we expect this match to end in a draw.

Prediction: Central African Republic 2-2 Madagascar

Central African Republic vs Madagascar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

