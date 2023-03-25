Central African Republic vs Madagascar Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th March 2023 

Central African Republic and Madagascar meet for the second time in three days as the sides lock horns at the Stade de la Réunification in Douala, Cameroon, on Monday for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Earlier in the week, the Central African Republic made light work of Madagascar in a 3-0 victory as a double from Louis Mafouta coupled with a goal from Isaac Ngoma gave them all three points.

Yet, the Wild Beasts remain in third position in Group E with four points in three games, trailing second-placed Angola by a head-to-head record - the Central African Republic lost 2-0 to them on matchday two.

In their bid for a first-ever AFCON appearance, Raoul Savoy's side cannot afford to drop points going forward, considering they face Angola and Ghana in their final two qualifying matches.

Madagascar remained at the bottom of the table with just a point in the bag. Although they are not mathematically out of the race yet, another setback in this game would surely end their chances of reaching a second AFCON finals.

Central African Republic vs Madagascar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five previous clashes between the sides, with Madagascar winning just once over Central African Republic and losing twice.

Madagascar's only ever win over Central African Republic came in October 2015 in their first official meeting (3-0 in the AFCON qualifiers).

Madagascar's 3-0 loss to Central African Republic on Friday was the first time they failed to score in the fixture. The latter has now scored in four consecutive games against them.

Madagascar have won five of their last seven games

The Central African Republic's win over Madagascar on Friday was their first in eight games.

The Central African Republic have failed to score just once in their last seven games.

Madagascar have failed to score in two of their last three games.

Central African Republic vs Madagascar Prediction

The Central African Republic will be full of confidence after their last win and might approach this match with the same intensity as they look to keep the heat on the top two sides.

Madagascar are hanging by the ropes and their lack of quality will likely see them go down to the Wild Beasts yet again.

Prediction: Central African Republic 1-0 Madagascar

Central African Republic vs Madagascar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Central African Republic

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

