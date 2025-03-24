Central African Republic vs Mali Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2025

Central African Republic and Mali go head-to-head at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday. Having failed to win the previous three meetings between the two nations, Rigobert Song’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors and get their qualifying campaign up and running.

Central African Republic were left empty-handed once again in the World Cup qualifiers as they suffered a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Madagascar last Wednesday.

Song’s side have now lost seven of their last eight games across all competitions, with December’s 2-1 victory over Cameroon in the 2025 African Nations Championship playoffs being the exception.

Central African Republic have picked up four points from their five World Cup qualifying games so far to sit fifth in Group I, only above rock-bottom Chad, who are yet to pick up any points in the campaign.

Mali, on the other hand, returned to action in the World Cup qualifiers on a high as they thrashed Comoros 3-0 at the Stade Municipal de Berkane last Thursday.

Before that, Tom Saintfiet’s men enjoyed an unbeaten campaign in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, finishing top of Group I with 14 points from a possible 18, before losing 1-0 on aggregate against Mauritania in the 2025 CHAN playoffs.

Mali have picked up eight points from a possible 15 in the World Cup qualifiers to sit fourth in Group I, two points off second-placed Madagascar in the qualifying playoff spot.

Central African Republic vs Mali Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth encounter between the Central African Republic and Mali, with Saintfiet’s men claiming two wins and one draw from their previous three meetings.

Mali are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 games in all competitions — picking up five wins and four draws — with December’s 1-0 loss against Mauritania being the exception.

Central African Republic have won just one of their last eight World Cup qualifying matches while losing six and claiming one draw since October 2021.

Mali are unbeaten in their last five competitive away matches, picking up three wins and two draws since June 2024.

Central African Republic vs Mali Prediction

Fresh off the back of a dominant victory over Comoros, Mali will head into Monday’s game with sky-high confidence as they look to move into the playoff places.

Saintfiet’s men are significantly superior on paper and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Central African Republic 0-2 Mali

Central African Republic vs Mali Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mali to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Mali’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of the visitors’ last 10 outings)

