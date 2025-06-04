Central African Republic vs Mauritania Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th June 2025

The Central African Republic will meet Mauritania in neutral Morocco on Friday for an international friendly match. Ranked 135th in the world, the Wild Beasts are looking to end their seven-game winless run in all competitions.

Since beating Lesotho 3-1 in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game last September, CAF lost six times in a row. Their treacherous run finally ended with a goalless stalemate against Mali in March.

Now, Rigobert Song has called up 24 players for this month's double-header against Mauritania and Niger. The squad mostly comprises of young and inexperienced players as several key first-team regulars are missing in action.

On the other hand, Mauritania have slumped following back-to-back wins over Cape Verde and Mali. They drew their second encounter with Mali 0-0, before drawing 2-2 with Togo and then falling to a 2-0 defeat by DR Congo.

Like the Central African Republic, the Lions of Chinguetti will play in two friendlies this month before resuming their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

Central African Republic vs Mauritania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the third clash between the sides in history.

In the previous two occasions, Mauritania beat the Central African Republic: a 2-0 victory in November 2019 and a 1-0 win in March 2021 (both in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers).

The Wild Beasts failed to score in both their earlier clashes with Mauritania.

Mauritania have conceded two goals in both their official clashes this year: a 2-2 draw vs Togo and a 2-0 loss vs DR Congo.

The Central African Republic are winless in their last seven official games, losing six.

Central African Republic vs Mauritania Prediction

Mauritania are not on a good run of form, but may still feel confident of their chances as the Wild Beasts have not won a game in nine months.

It is likely to be a close game, but we expect to see a narrow win for the Lions of Chinguetti.

Prediction: Central African Republic 0-1 Mauritania

Central African Republic vs Mauritania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mauritania to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

