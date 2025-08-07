Central African Republic vs Mauritania Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

Central African Republic and Mauritania clash on Saturday at the 2024 African Nations Championship, looking to get some points on the board. Making their first appearance in the competition, the Wild Beasts were crushed 4-2 by Burkina Faso on matchday one.

Ad

While the first half ended 1-1, the Central African Republic's resolve was beaten thrice more after the break, while Ange Zoumara pulled one back for them in stoppage time. However, it was too little, too late as Burkina Faso still won comfortably and took home all three points.

Rigobert Song's side are residing at the bottom of the table with a goal difference of -2, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the next three group fixtures.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Mauritania, quarter-finalists of the 2022 edition, remained winless even after two games as Tanzania beat them 1-0 on matchday two. Shomari Kapombe popped up with a winner in the 89th minute as the Lions of Chinguetti dropped to fourth place in the group and need to start picking up wins to get their campaign back on track.

Central African Republic vs Mauritania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth official meeting between the sides.

After back-to-back wins over the Central African Republic, Mauritania went down 2-1 in a friendly game on 6 June 2025.

The Lions of Chinguetti are winless in their last eight games in all competitions; they haven't scored in either of their Championship fixtures thus far.

The Wild Beasts have won just once from their last six games, 2-1 vs Mauritania in a friendly, two months ago.

Mauritania are ranked 111th in the world, while the Central African Republic are in 134th place, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Ad

Central African Republic vs Mauritania Prediction

These sides have never drawn before, but this could be the first time that the Central African Republic and Mauritania play out a stalemate. Neither of these teams have particularly impressed in the Championship so far, with the Lions of Chinguetti looking toothless offensively and the Wild Beasts appearing in sixes and sevens against Burkina Faso in their opening game.

Ad

It could end up being a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Central African Republic 1-1 Mauritania

Central African Republic vs Mauritania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More