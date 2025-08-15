Central African Republic vs Tanzania Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

Tanzania face off with the Central African Republic on Saturday in their final group fixture of the 2024 African Nations Championship. Co-hosts of the tournament along with Kenya and Uganda, the Taifa Stars have already sealed their place in the knockout stages with a win in every fixture thus far.

With nine points from a possible nine, Tanzania have emerged as one of the favorites to go all the way, beating Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Madagascar to clinch Group B with one game remaining.

In what's just their third appearance at the Championship, Tanzania have managed to break the group-stage jinx and finally progress into the knockout stages for the first time.

Although they haven't been the most formidable side, it's their stoic defense that has been their greatest strength, while their offensive line has done just about enough to get them over the line in every game.

By contrast, the Central African Republic have lost every single one of their fixtures to bow out of the Championship without a single point in the bag right now. A crushing 4-2 loss to Burkina Faso set the tone for them, with the Wild Beasts losing to Mauritania (1-0) and Madagascar (2-0) in their next two.

Central African Republic vs Tanzania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three clashes between the sides in the past, with Tanzania winning twice and losing to the Central African Republic once.

For the first time, these sides clash at an international tournament.

Tanzania and the Central African Republic last met in March 2022 in a friendly game, which the former won 3-1.

The Taifa Stars are the only nation in the Championship with a 100% win record after three games.

With seven goals conceded, the Central African Republic have the joint-worst defensive record at the Championship right now alongside Zambia.

Tanzania are ranked 103rd in the world, while the Central African Republic are 31 places adrift, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Central African Republic vs Tanzania Prediction

This is a clash of sides who endured contrasting fortunes in the Championship, with Tanzania winning all three group matches and the Central African Republic losing all three.

Although the Taifa Stars are already through to the next round, they will be aiming to wrap up the round with their winning run intact.

Prediction: Central African Republic 0-2 Tanzania

Central African Republic vs Tanzania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tanzania to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

