Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Central Coast Mariners will entertain Adelaide United at Industree Group Stadium in A-League Men on Saturday (January 7).

The two teams finished one place above each other last season and are currently sitting next to each other after ten league games. The Mariners are third with 16 points, with Adelaide following closely in fourth place on 15 points. The winner could leap to second spot, while the loser could drop to fifth or sixth.

The Mariners are coming off a 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory – their third win in five contests (W3, L2). They have recorded substantial successes at home recently, winning three of their five games (W3, L2). In their last five head-to-head clashes against Adelaide, the hosts boast two wins against three for the visitors.

Adelaide, like the Mariners, have won the A-League twice, but neither team have come close to doing so since the 2012-13 season. The visitors are looking to close their seven-point gap on leaders Melbourne City with 16 games left to play.

The Reds beat Perth Glory 2-0 in their last home game but have claimed only one win in their last five away outings. Their last five trips to the Industree Group Stadium have ended in two wins and three defeats. Adelaide have not been having a smooth ride on the road, but don’t expect a walk in the park for the Mariners too.

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Mariners lost 3-1 in their last clash with Adelaide.

The hosts have scored nine goals in their last five games against Adelaide and conceded eight.

The Mariners have scored ten goals in their last five games and conceded nine.

Adelaide have won once in their last five away games, drawing twice and losing twice.

The Mariners have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Adelaide have won twice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Central Coast Mariners – W-L-W-W-L; Adelaide United – W-L-L-D-W.

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Prediction

The hosts will count on Jason Cummings, who has bagged three goals and three assists, but attacker Matheus Moresche is out with injury.

Craig Goodwin will likely star for the visitors. The winger figures on the league’s top scorer list with four goals and as many assists. Central Coast are expected to win due to a solid backline, sharper attack and home advantage.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Adelaide United

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Central Coast

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Central Coast Mariners to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Adelaide United to score - Yes

