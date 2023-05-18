Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20th 2023

Central Coast Mariners will entertain Adelaide United at the Central Coast Stadium in the second leg of the A-League semi-finals on Saturday.

The two teams met at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide last week in the first leg, with the Mariners recording a 2-1 win. Interestingly, all three goals were scored in the first half as the game got off to a flying start. Craig Goodwin broke the deadlock in the fourth minute from the penalty spot.

The Mariners recovered well from the early setback and equalized just 10 minutes later via James McGarry. Jason Cummings scored the decisive goal in the 37th minute.

The visitors last made it to the Grand Final in 2016, when they won the trophy after defeating Western Sydney Wanderers. The hosts last qualified for the Grand Final in 2013, coincidentally, they also defeated the Wanderers for the win.

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 55 times in all competitions since 2005. The visitors have a slight upper hand in the head-to-head record with 26 wins while the hosts are not far behind with 22 wins. Just seven meetings between them have produced stalemates.

The hosts have a 100% record against the visitors in the A-League this season, including a 4-0 home win in January.

The last eight league meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The Mariners have won their last four home meetings against the visitors, keeping clean sheets in the last two.

The Mariners are undefeated at home since December and have recorded two wins in their last three games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six away games, scoring at least three goals in five games in that period.

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Prediction

The hosts outscored the visitors 55-53 in the regular season and also had the better defensive record, conceding just 35 goals while Adelaide conceded 46 goals. They head into the clash in impressive form, winning five of their last six games.

The Reds have just one win in their last six games. They have fared slightly better in their travels and are unbeaten since January. The loss of veteran striker Hiroshi Ibusuki on account of a calf injury will be a blow to them as they look to overturn a one-goal deficit.

Though Adelaide have enjoyed a solid run in their recent away games (scoring 18 goals in the last six games), they have lost their last four away meetings against the hosts, scoring just twice in these games.

As the Mariners have the lead on aggregate, they are likely to play for a draw, and considering their home advantage, we back the two teams to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-2 Adelaide United

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Craig Goodwin to score or assist any time - Yes

