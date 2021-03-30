Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21 

Central Coast Mariners and Adelaide United will trade tackles at Central Coast Stadium on Thursday, with three points at stake in the Australian A-League.

This top-of-the-table clash will pit first against second and the result here could go a long way in determining who will win the league this season.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Melbourne Victory on home turf on Saturday. First-half goals from Callum McManaman and Marcos Urena ensured that both sides shared the spoils.

Adelaide United were 1-0 victors over Sydney FC on Sunday. A second-half penalty by Craig Goodwin gave the Reds all three points and a first win over the Sky Blues in nearly five years.

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 51 occasions in the past and Adelaide United have a better record in previous games with 25 wins.

The Mariners were victorious on 17 occasions, while seven games ended with a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came on 19 February 2021. A five-goal thriller ended with an 85th-minute penalty by Tomi Juric, giving Adelaide United a 3-2 victory. Juric starred with a hat-trick on the day to fire his side to the win.

Central Coast Mariners have been in indifferent form of late and are winless in their last three league matches. Adelaide United, on the other hand, have been in impressive form. Their victory over the Mariners in February kickstarted a run of six consecutive wins.

Central Coast Mariners form guide: D-L-D-W-W

Adelaide United form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Team News

Central Coast Mariners

The hosts have a clean bill of health ahead of Adelaide United's visit. Manager Alen Stajcic has an almost fully-fit squad to pick his team from.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Adelaide United

The visitors have several injury concerns ahead of their trip to the Central Coast Mariners. The trio of James Delianov, Ryan Kitto and Mohamed Toure have all been ruled out with hamstring injuries and will not be part of the traveling squad.

Noah Smith will still be out for a couple of weeks nursing a groin injury, while Nathan Konstandopoulos (knee) is also sidelined.

Tomi Juric has begun training after regaining fitness but he remains a doubt due to muscle soreness.

Injuries: Noah Smith, Nathan Konstandopoulos, James Delianov, Ryan Kitto, Mohamed Toure

Doubtful: Tomi Juric

Suspension: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Romano Birighitti (GK); Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel De Silva, Gianni Stensness, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel Bouman; Marcos Urena, Matt Simon

. @AlouKuol caught the Reds napping when we met in Adelaide. #CCMFC #CCMvADL #WontBackDown



Get your tickets for the rematch now, as we play host on Thursday 👉👉https://t.co/aZYzYr0wlH pic.twitter.com/HRRBcdODp7 — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) March 30, 2021

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Gauci (GK); Javi Lopez, Miachael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joshua Cavallo, Louis D'Arrigo, Stefan Mauk; Craig Godwin, Kusini Yengi, Ben Halloran

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Prediction

With a lot riding on the outcome of this game, both sets of players are bound to give their all in the quest for all three points.

The two teams are attack-minded and the quality of players available on both sides suggests that goals could be scored at both ends.

We are predicting that the two sides will cancel each other out in a high-octane game with plenty of chances.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-2 Adelaide United