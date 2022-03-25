Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Central Coast Mariners entertain Adelaide United at the Central Coast Stadium in their upcoming A-League fixture on Saturday.

The hosts have regained some form in the league as they are unbeaten in their last four games. They secured a comprehensive 4-2 win over Macarthur FC in their previous outing as Marco Ureña bagged a brace after replacing Harry McCarthy following an injury in the 18th minute.

The visiting side's three-game winning streak was snapped last Wednesday against Western Sydney Wanderers and their winless run continued on Saturday as they played out a goalless draw against the same opponents in an away game.

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

This will be the 50th meeting across all competitions between the two South Australian rivals. The visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture with 24 wins to their name.

The hosts are not far behind with 18 wins, though they have only two wins in their last 15 meetings with the Reds. The last 11 games between the two sides have produced conclusive results with nine wins for Adelaide and just two for the hosts.

The spoils have been shared seven times between them. They last met at the Coopers Stadium last month. The game ended in a 2-1 win for the then-hosts, with Nestory Irankunda scoring an injury-time winner.

Central Coast Mariners form guide (A-League): W-D-D-W-L

Adelaide United form guide (A-League): D-L-W-W-W

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Team News

Central Coast Mariners

Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, and Dan Hall were not included in the squad against Macarthur and their involvement here remains doubtful. Harry McCarthy was taken off the pitch in the 18th minute of the game and is likely to miss this match.

Kye Rowles, called up to the Australia squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for this game.

Injuries: Harry McCarthy

Doubtful: Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Dan Hall

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Kye Rowles (COVID-19)

Adelaide United

Nick Ansell is a long-term absentee with an ACL rupture and Kusini Yengi is also sidelined with a quadriceps injury. James Delianov, Michael Jakobsen, and Jacob Tratt are the other absentees for the visitors.

Club captain Craig Goodwin tested positive for COVID-19 and misses the trip to Gosford.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, James Delianov, Michael Jakobsen, Jacob Tratt

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Craig Goodwin (COVID-19)

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti (GK); Jacob Farrell, Ruon Tongyik, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Ballard, Noah Smith, Cy Goddard, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Jason Cummings

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Gauci (GK); Ryan Kitto, Alexandar Popovic, Lachlan Barr, Javi Lopez; Juande, Isaias Sanchez, Zach Clough; George Blackwood, Hiroshi Ibusuki, Mohamed Toure

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United Prediction

The Mariners boast a decent home record, having lost just once so far this season. Four of their five wins this campaign have come at Saturday's venue. They are unbeaten in their last four games and should be able to get the better of Adelaide here.

The visiting side have conceded the same number of goals as the hosts (24) and have outscored them by just four goals (28) but have nine more points to their name.

Taking the form of both sides into consideration, we expect the game to end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 1-1 Adelaide United

