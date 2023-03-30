Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1st 2023

Central Coast Mariners will welcome the Brisbane Roar to the Central Coast Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts have lost some steam in their recent league games and have just one win to their name in their last five outings. They suffered a 2-0 away defeat to Melbourne Victory last time around. This poor run of form has seen them drop to fourth place in the league table.

Brisbane Roar are second from the bottom in the league table and returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats last time around. Jay O'Shea scored the only goal of the game in the 81st minute to help his team to a 1-0 home win.

Brisbane still have a slim chance of making it to the final series and will have to avoid dropping points in their upcoming games to do so.

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Eastern Australian rivals have squared off 56 times in all competitions. The visitors have dominated proceedings against the New South Wales outfit with 31 wins to their name. Central Coast Mariners have 11 wins to their name and 14 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Brisbane, winning three games in a row, while also scoring at least two goals in that period.

Central Coast Mariners have struggled in their recent home meetings against the Roar, picking up just one win in 10 games while suffering eight defeats.

They are undefeated in their last seven home games, with five wins in that period. The visitors, on the other hand, are winless in their last five away games, suffering five defeats in that period.

Brisbane Roar have the worst attacking record in the league, scoring 18 goals in 21 games. The hosts have outscored them with 40 goals but they have a poorer defensive record, conceding 31 goals as compared to the 25 let in by Brisbane Roar.

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

The Yellow & Navy have just one win in their last five league games but have a much better record at home, going unbeaten at Saturday's venue since December. They have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven home games and should be hopeful of a positive outing.

Brisbane have endured a poor run of form in their recent games with just two wins in their last 11 games. They are winless in their last four meetings against the hosts, scoring just two goals, so they might struggle here.

Considering Central Coast's home record this season, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Brisbane Roar.

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Central Coast

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jay O'Shea to score or assist any time - Yes

