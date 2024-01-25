Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

Central Coast Mariners will welcome Brisbane Roar to the Central Coast Stadium for an A-League matchday 14 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game after a 2-1 home win over Melbourne City on Tuesday. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Christian Theoharous and Angel Torres scoring either side of Steven Ugarkovic to guide their side to victory.

Brisbane Roar, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Newcastle Jets. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos put the hosts ahead in the 29th minute, while the Roar were reduced to 10 men following Jay O'Shea's red card in first-half injury time. Stamatelopoulos added a second after the break before assisting Lucas Mauragis in the 57th minute.

The defeat left the Roar in ninth spot, having garnered 17 points from 14 games. Central Coast Mariners sit in fourth spot with 21 points to show for their efforts in 13 games.

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 60th meeting between the two sides. Brisbane Roar have 32 wins to their name, Central Coast Mariners were victorious on 13 occasions while 14 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2023 when Central Coast Mariners claimed a 3-0 away victory.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Brisbane Roar's last five league games have witnessed goals at both ends, with six of their last seven producing over 2.5 goals.

Central Coast Mariners are unbeaten across their last 11 games in all competitions (seven wins).

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have been the form team in the league and enter this game as strong favorites to emerge victorious. They will fancy their chances of claiming maximum points and will likely make a fast start to the game.

Brisbane Roar, by contrast, are struggling and have lost six of their last seven league games.

We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a multi-goal victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 3-1 Brisbane Roar

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Central Coast Mariners to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Central Coast Mariners to score over 1.5 goals