Central Coast Mariners host Brisbane Roar at the Central Coast Stadium on Friday in the final round of games in the Australia A-League Men regular season. After their league triumph last season, the Mariners are set for their lowest finish since the 2019-20 season.

They drew 2-2 against Macarthur in their last match, with Trent Sainsbury and Arthur De Lima handing the Coasties a 2-1 lead before the break before conceding early in the second half.

Brisbane, meanwhile, picked up a 1-0 home victory over Wellington Phoenix in their last game, with veteran midfielder Florin Berenguer scoring the winner just before the hour mark.

The Roar will finish their regular season in 12th place but need to win to hit the 20-point mark, as they sit two points shy.

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 63 meetings between Central Coast and Brisbane, who lead 33-14.

Central Coast have won their last three games in the fixture.

Brisbane are without a clean sheet in eight games in the fixture.

Central Coast have the third-worst offensive record in the top flight this season, with a goal tally of 28.

The Lions have the third-worst defensive record in the top flight this season, with a goal concession tally of 50.

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Central Coast are on a three-game winless streak and have won one of their last 14 games across competitions, having won once at home all year.

Brisbane, meanwhile, are in better form, with two of their four league wins this season coming in the last two weeks. They are in a much better place than the Mariners and should just edge this one.

Prediction: Central Coast 1-2 Brisbane

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brisbane

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Brisbane's last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Central Coast's last eight matches.)

