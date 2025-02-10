Central Coast Mariners vs Darul Ta'zim Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2025

Central Coast Mariners will entertain Darul Ta'zim at Industree Group Stadium in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday. This match is an opportunity for the visitors to strengthen their position in the East Region standings.

Central Coast Mariners vs Darul Ta'zim Preview

Central Coast Mariners have nothing more to fight for in this competition as they have been eliminated. They have endured a dismal campaign across six matches, drawing once and losing five times, which leaves them bottom of the table on one point. The hosts have been the worst team in this group with two matchdays to spare.

Mariners won the Championship and the Premiership in the A-League last season to qualify for the AFC Champions League Elite. However, they have been a shadow of their old selves since then. It’s unclear what caused the wreck. Head coach Mark Jackson blames injury to four key players, including center-forward Nicholas Duarte.

Trending

Darul Ta'zim sit in the round of 16 qualification zone but this is tentative. Their status could change if they fail to claim adequate points in the remaining matches. The visitors have won twice, drawn twice and lost twice in six outings, which leaves them in the sixth spot on eight points. Two more rounds of matches are left to play.

Harimau Selatan, who won the Malaysia Super League last season, are eying a second qualification for the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League. However, they would need to achieve a flawless outcome against Mariners and on the final matchday to secure a place in the next round of the competition.

Central Coast Mariners vs Darul Ta'zim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Central Coast Mariners have recorded only two wins in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Central Coast Mariners have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Central Coast Mariners will come into this game on the back of four back-to-back draws in the A-League.

Darul Ta'zim are undefeated in their last 10 matches in all competitions, including nine wins.

Central Coast Mariners have won once and drawn four times in their last five matches while Darul Ta'zim have won their last five. Form Guide: Central Coast Mariners – D-D-D-D-W, Darul Ta'zim – W-W-W-W-W.

Central Coast Mariners vs Darul Ta'zim Prediction

Central Coast Mariners are not expected to put up a huge fight against the visitors but will be doing the spadework for their league fixtures.

Darul Ta'zim will likely take advantage of the hosts' poor form and lack of interest in the remainder of the competition due to their elimination.

Darul Ta'zim are the favorites based on form and motivation.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 1-2 Darul Ta'zim

Central Coast Mariners vs Darul Ta'zim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Darul Ta'zim to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Darul Ta'zim to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Central Coast Mariners to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback