Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this week as Central Coast Mariners take on Macarthur FC on Thursday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Macarthur FC are in sixth place in the A-League standings and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Bulls suffered a 3-1 defeat against Wellington Phoenix in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Mariners failed to win the FFA Cup this year and have a point to prove in this match.

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Central Coast Mariners have a slight edge over Macarthur FC and have won three out of five matches played between the two teams. Macarthur FC have managed two victories against the Mariners and will want to level the scales on Thursday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in June last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Macarthur FC. Central Coast Mariners struggled on the day and will need to step up this week.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-W-L

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-W-W

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC Team News

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. The Mariners are unlikely to make drastic changes to their lineup for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC have a good squad

Macarthur FC

Tomi Juric is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the match against Central Coast Mariners this week. Charles M'Mombwa has completed his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: Tomi Juric

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Moresche

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Adrian Mariappa, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Macarthur FC made an impressive start to their A-League campaign but have managed only one point in their last three games. The Bulls have revamped their squad this season and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Central Coast Mariners have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to find some consistency in the coming weeks. Both teams need to address issues at the moment and could play out a draw on Thursday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 1-1 Macarthur FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi