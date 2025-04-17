Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Central Coast Mariners will host Macarthur at the Central Coast Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Australia A-League campaign. The home side have endured a difficult run of results all year and can no longer secure a playoff spot as they sit nine points adrift of the top six with only two games left to play.
They were thrashed 6-0 by Newcastle Jets in their last match, going a goal down after just 17 minutes before a red card to substitute Storm Roux late in the half sent the Coasties on the way to their heaviest defeat since 2019.
Macarthur, meanwhile, have picked up important points in recent games and are now back in contention for the qualification playoffs. They carried out a 5-1 demolition of Brisbane Roar last time out, featuring goals from three different players, including Marin Jakolis, who netted a brilliant hat-trick.
The visitors now sit eighth in the table with 32 points and could re-enter the top six with maximum points on the road this weekend.
Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Central Coast and Macarthur. The hosts have won eight of their previous matchups while the visitors have won half that tally.
- There have been just two draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.
- The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2022.
- The Mariners have scored 26 goals in the division this season. Only Wellington Phoenix (25) and Perth Glory (20) have managed fewer.
Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Prediction
Central Coast will be reeling from their latest result and desperate to put out a response come the weekend. They have, however, won just two home games all season and could struggle here.
The Bulls, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after going winless in their previous five. They are in much better form than their weekend opponents and should come out on top here.
Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 1-2 Macarthur
Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Macarthur to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last nine matchups)