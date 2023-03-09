Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023

The Central Coast Mariners will entertain Macarthur at the Glen Willow Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last three league outings and suffered their first defeat in four games as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Western Sydney Wanderers last Saturday. They fell to fourth place in the league following the defeat and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Macarthur returned to winning ways after two back-to-back defeats in the league against Brisbane Roar. They took a two-goal lead via Bachana Arabuli and Matthew Millar but Brisbane equalized with two goals in two minutes in the second half. Jake McGing came on as a second-half substitute and scored the winning goal in the dying moments of the game.

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the 10th time in the A-League since 2021. The hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with five wins. The visitors have three wins to their name and just one meeting between them has ended in a draw.

The last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals. Macarthur recorded a 3-2 away win at Saturday's venue in November and the Mariners returned the favor with a 2-1 away win in January.

Central Coast Mariners are unbeaten in their last six home games, winning four games in that period though the last two games have ended in draws.

Macarthur, on the other hand, have lost their last four away games, failing to score in three games in that period. They have conceded 15 goals in that period as well.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record in the league, scoring 36 goals and the visitors have the second-worst defensive record, letting in 34 goals.

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Prediction

The hosts have struggled in their recent games but have a solid home record and will be looking to return to winning ways. They have scored at least one goal in each of their home games this season and should be able to produce a solid display.

They suffered a defeat at home in November against the visitors and will be looking to avenge that loss. They have conceded at least two goals in their last three home meetings against Macarthur, so a clean sheet seems unlikely.

The Bulls have lost all four of their away games in the A-League this year and look to be in poor touch at the moment. They have failed to score in three of their last four games in that period.

Nonetheless, considering the recent history between the two teams, we expect them to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-2 Macarthur

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jason Cummings to score or assist any time - Yes

