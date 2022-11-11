Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13, 2022

The Central Coast Mariners will welcome Macarthur to the Central Coast Stadium in their final A-League game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

The hosts have recorded two wins in a row and will be looking to make it three in this home game. The visitors, on the other hand, have lost their last two games. The hosts have a game in hand over Macarthur and can move to third place in the league table with a win in this game.

Central Coast have found their shooting boots in their recent games and have scored seven goals in their last two matches. They defeated Western United 4-2 a fortnight ago and recorded an impressive 3-0 away win over Western Sydney Wanderers last week.

Macarthur suffered a 4-1 defeat in their previous league outing last Sunday, with Lachlan Rose scoring a consolation goal for them in the second half against Wellington Phoenix. They trail the hosts by just two points but are in 10th place in the standings, six places behind them.

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met seven times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the A-League. The hosts have a 4-2 lead in wins while just one game has ended in a draw.

They met three times in the league last season. Both teams picked up home wins while one meeting at Sunday's venue ended in a draw.

The hosts have the third-best attacking record in the A-League, scoring 10 goals in four games while Macarthur have the third-worst attacking record, scoring six goals in five games.

This is just the second home game of the season for Central Coast Mariners. In their only home game of the campaign, they recorded a 4-2 win over Western United.

Macarthur are winless in their two away games this season, scoring just two goals and conceding five in that period.

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Prediction

The hosts have picked up form in recent games and will be looking to build on that momentum here. They have suffered just one defeat in four home games against the visitors and are strong favorites in this game.

The Bulls have lost two games in a row but, on a positive note, they have scored at least one goal in their last four league outings and are expected to find the back of the net in this game.

Nonetheless, as both teams head into this clash in contrasting form, we expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Macarthur

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Central Coast Mariners

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Central Coast Mariners to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

