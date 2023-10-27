Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2023

Reigning champions Central Coast Mariners welcome Macarthur to the Central Coast Stadium in the A-League on Sunday (October 29).

The hosts had a poor start to their title defence, as they fell to a 3-0 loss at Adelaide United in their campaign opener last week. To add insult to injury, defender Jacob Farrell was sent off in the 79th minute and will be suspended for this game.

Central Coast bounced back in the AFC Champions League on Thursday, beting Bali United 6-3 at homr. Marco Túlio scored twice from the spot in three first-half minutes, while Jacob Farrell bagged a brace.

Macarthur, meanwhile, drew 1-1 at home to Brisbane Roar in their campaign opener last week. They then lost 3-0 at Phnom Penh in the AFC Cup on Thursday.

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two New South Wales-based rivals have squared off 11 times across competitions, including friendlies. Central Coast lead 7-3.

Their three A-League meetings last season saw Central Coast win two and lose one.

Central Coast have a 100% home record this season, with two wins in the Champions League coming with a 15-4 aggregate score.

Two of Macarthur's three wins against Central Coast in the A-League have come on their travels, including a 3-2 away win in November last season.

Macarthur lost all eight away games in the A-League in 2023.

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Prediction

Following their Champions League win on Thursday, the Mariners will look to extend their eight-game unbeaten home streak in the A-League.

Storm Roux has been included in the squad by coach Mark Jackson, after the right-back recovered from an injury. Jacob Farrell will serve a one-game suspension, whole Sasha Kuzevski is unavailable through injury.

Macarthur, meanwhile, lost all away league games in 2023, scoring five times and conceding 25. They have a win, loss and draw in three games in October.

Considering their poor away record in recent A-League games and the Mariners' 10-game unbeaten run at home, expect the reigning champions to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Central Coast 2-1 Macarthur

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Central Coast to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Marco Tulio to score or assist any time - Yes