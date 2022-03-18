Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur will battle for three points in an A-League fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Perth Glory on Tuesday.

Macarthur FC secured all three points with a 3-1 home win over Western Sydney Wanderers. Ulises Davila scored a second-half brace to inspire his team to victory.

The win propelled them to fourth spot in the table, having garnered 25 points from 16 matches. Central Coast Mariners are in ninth spot and have 16 points to show for their efforts in 15 matches.

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on six occasions in the past. Central Coast Mariners were victorious in three matches, while Macarthur FC have two wins to their name.

Their sole draw came in their most recent meeting. Tommy Oar scored and provided an assist for Macarthur FC to help them secure a 3-3 stalemate away from home.

The hosts have managed just one win from their last 11 matches in all competitions. Macarthur have three wins and one draw from their last six league games.

Central Coast Mariners form guide: D-D-W-L-L

Macarthur form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Team News

Central Coast Mariners

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts ahead of this encounter.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Central Coast Mariners @CCMariners



Rowlesy has been called up to the Australian National Team once again Kye Rowles 🦘 SoccerooRowlesy has been called up to the Australian National Team once again Kye Rowles 🦘 Socceroo 🇦🇺Rowlesy has been called up to the Australian National Team once again 🔝 https://t.co/MHOr6Oapwi

Macarthur

Tomi Juric is the only injury concern for the Bulls. There are no suspension worries for manager Ante Milicic to worry about.

Injury: Tomi Juric

Suspension: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Predicted XI

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Adrian Mariappa, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Moresche

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have home advantage in their favor and are also slight favorites on paper. However, they have been out-of-sorts throughout the season.

Macarthur, by contrast, have been relatively more consistent and will fancy their chances of leaving Gosford with all three points. Games involving the hosts tend to be low-scoring affairs and we are backing the visitors to secure a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 0-2 Macarthur

Edited by Peter P