Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15th 2023

In a clash between two teams from the upper half of the table, the third-placed Central Coast Mariners will welcome league leaders Melbourne City to the Central Coast Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts have recorded back-to-back wins in their last two games and will be looking to make it three in a row. They defeated Western United 3-0 in their away game last week, thanks to goals from Jason Cummings, Béni N'Kololo, and Dylan Wenzel-Halls.

Melbourne City have also recorded two wins in a row. In their previous outing, braces from Jamie Maclaren and Marco Tilio helped them defeat Wellington Phoenix 4-1 at home.

Melbourne can finish as the regular season winners for the third time in a row if they can secure a win in this match. The hosts will be looking to delay their celebrations by one week.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 35 times in the A-League since 2010. The visitors have opened up a sizeable lead in the head-to-head record thanks to their impressive record in recent games.

Melbourne City have 16 wins to their name and the hosts are not far behind with 12 wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

The visitors are on a five-game winning run against the hosts and recorded a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in December.

Melbourne City have won eight of their last nine matches against Central Coast Mariners in all competitions.

Central Coast Mariners have seen over 2.5 goals in eight of their last nine home matches against the visitors in all competitions.

The Mariners are unbeaten at home in their last eight games, recording 4-1 wins in their last two home outings.

The visitors are winless in their last three away games, suffering two defeats and conceding eight goals in that period.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Prediction

The hosts have scored at least three goals in three of their last four games and are likely to continue their goalscoring form in this match. Interestingly, they kept their first clean sheet since January in their 3-0 win over Western United. At home, they have a better record against the visitors and should be able to produce a strong display.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding 28 goals in 23 games. Interestingly, they have not kept a clean sheet in their last 11 games and 23 of these 28 goals have come in 2023.

Both teams head into the game on the back of a two-game winning run and, considering their recent goalscoring form, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-2 Melbourne City

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jason Cummings to score or assist any time - Yes

