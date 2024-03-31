Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2024 

Central Coast Mariners welcome Melbourne City to the Central Coast Stadium for an Australian A League round 21 clash on Tuesday (April 2).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Sydney FC last week. Anthony Caceres and Joel King scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory. Melbourne, meanwhile, drew goalless at home to Newcastle Jets.

The draw left them in seventh spot in the points table, having garnered 30 points from 22 games. Central Coast, meanwhile, are second with 40 points.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 40th meeting between the two sides. Melbourne lead 16-14.

Their most recent clash in January saw Central Coast win 2-1 at home.

Five of their last six head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Melbourne's last six league games have produced less than three goals, wth five seeing one side keep a clean sheet.

Seven of Central Coast's last eight games across competitions, including the last six, have seen one side fail to score.

Melbourne have the joint-worst away attacking record in the league, scoring 11 goals in 10 games.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Prediction

Central Coast are the defending A League champions and are on course to retain their title. Mark Jackson's side are flying high domestically and are also through to the AFC Cup semifinal, where they face Kyrgyzstan outfit Abdish-Ata.

Melbourne, meanwhile, are on a three-game unbeaten streak, with their two wins the only victories they have managed across their last eight league games (three losses). The City Blues are winless in four head-to-head games, losing two.

Expect Central Coast to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Central Coast 3-1 Melbourne

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Central Coast to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Central Coast to score over 1.5 goals