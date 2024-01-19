Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Central Coast Mariners will invite Melbourne City to the Central Coast Stadium in A-League action on Sunday.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 10 games last week, as they held Melbourne Victory to a 1-1 draw. Jing Reec proved to be a super-sub, scoring the equalizer in the 89th minute, just seven minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

The visitors, on the other hand, saw their unbeaten run come to an end after eight games last week, falling to a 1-0 loss to the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Thanks to wins for Sydney and Adelaide United earlier this week, City have dropped to eighth place in the league standings. They have 18 points to their name after 12 games, the same as the hosts.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 38 times across all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 16-13 lead in wins and nine games ending in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in December, with the match ending in a 3-3 draw. Four of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have just one win in their last eight meetings against the visitors, with that triumph coming in the Grand Final last season (6-1).

Both teams have scored 23 goals in 12 games this season. The hosts have fared slightly better defensively, conceding one goal fewer than City (18).

Central Coast Mariners are unbeaten in their last six home games in all competitions, with three wins and draws apiece.

Melbourne City have recorded back-to-back wins in their last three away games in the A-League, scoring two goals apiece.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Prediction

The Mariners have suffered just two losses at home in the A-League since December 2022, with both coming this season. They are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors, though two games have ended in draws.

Sixteen of their 23 goals in the A-League have been scored at home this term, so they are expected to find the back of the net in this match. Ten of their 18 goals have also been conceded at home as they have just one clean sheet in seven home outings.

The Hearts saw their eight-game unbeaten run end last week and will look to bounce back with a win here. After losing their first two away games in the league, they have registered back-to-back wins in their last three away games, scoring two goals apiece, and will look to continue that run in this match.

They have lost just once in their last four away meetings against the Mariners, recording two wins. They have scored 10 goals in these games but have conceded seven times in that period as well.

Zane Schreiber is back from an injury and might start from the bench. Mathew Leckie remains a key absentee while Aziz Behich is on international duty.

Both teams dropped points last week and will look to return to winning ways. Nonetheless, considering their recent history, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 1-1 Melbourne City

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Tolgay Arslan to score or assist any time - Yes